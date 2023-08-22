Left Menu

Close shave for 5 passengers as car catches in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 22-08-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 19:06 IST
Close shave for 5 passengers as car catches in Gurugram
Five people had a close shave when a car they were travelling in caught fire on the Sohna-Gurugram elevated road on Tuesday, police said.

After seeing smoke emanating from the car bonnet, all five occupants jumped out of the vehicle while the SUV gutted in the flames, they said.

After getting information, one fire engine was pressed into service that brought the blaze under control in half an hour. The traffic police also had to divert the traffic for some time, they added.

In another incident, a mini truck hit a divider on the Sohna-Gurugram elevated road in the afternoon, police said.

Fire officer Nitish Bhardwaj said the truck driver who got stuck inside the vehicle was pulled out safely and has been admitted to the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

