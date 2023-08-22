Left Menu

Gurugram: 2 killed after SUV hits motorcycle on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 22-08-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 20:17 IST
Gurugram: 2 killed after SUV hits motorcycle on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway
Two people were killed after their motorcycle was hit by an SUV on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway here, police said on Tuesday.

Harsh Khattar (22), a native of Una village in Gujarat's Girsomnath district, and Suman (24), a resident of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh were thrown off the two-wheeler due to the impact and died on the spot, police said.

Suman used to work at a private travel agency and lived with her family in Sukhrali village while Harsh lived in a PG accommodation in sector 39 and had recently got a job at a textile company in Gurugram, said police.

''I came to know that Harsh went for a ride on his bike along with Suman at 9.30 pm on Monday night. When they reached a U-turn bridge on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway at around 11.20 pm, a speeding Creta hit the bike,'' Yash Khattar, the brother of the deceased, said in his complaint.

According to police, an FIR was registered against the unidentified car driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (death due to negligence), 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code on Tuesday.

''We have the registration number of the erring vehicle and the driver will be arrested soon,'' a police officer said.

