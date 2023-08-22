Left Menu

Close shave for 5 passengers as car catches fire in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 22-08-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 20:46 IST
Close shave for 5 passengers as car catches fire in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

Five people had a close shave when a car they were travelling in caught fire on the Sohna-Gurugram elevated road on Tuesday, police said.

After seeing smoke emanating from the car bonnet, all five occupants jumped out of the vehicle as it was gutted by the flames, they said.

One fire engine was pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control in half an hour. The traffic police also had to divert the traffic for some time, they added.

In another incident, a mini truck hit a divider on the Sohna-Gurugram elevated road in the afternoon, police said.

Fire officer Nitish Bhardwaj said the truck driver who got stuck inside the vehicle was pulled out safely and has been admitted to the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023