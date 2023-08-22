Left Menu

15 dead, 36 injured in Mexico bus crash, most apparently Venezuelan migrants

A bus carrying mostly Venezuelan migrants crashed into a freight truck Tuesday in central Mexico, killing at least 15 people and injuring 36, local authorities said.The government of Puebla state did not say how many of the dead were migrants, but presumably most of the casualties were among the bus passengers, and the government said most of them were Venezuelans. In 2021 a truck carrying migrants overturned on a highway near the southern city of Tuxtla Gutierrez, killing 56 people.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 22-08-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 22:36 IST
15 dead, 36 injured in Mexico bus crash, most apparently Venezuelan migrants

A bus carrying mostly Venezuelan migrants crashed into a freight truck Tuesday in central Mexico, killing at least 15 people and injuring 36, local authorities said.

The government of Puebla state did not say how many of the dead were migrants, but presumably most of the casualties were among the bus passengers, and the government said most of them were Venezuelans. The accident happened early Tuesday on a highway that runs south toward Oaxaca state. The route is frequently used by migrant smugglers.

Because smugglers often use unsafe vehicles and drivers, cram too many migrants in or try to evade police, accidents involving those vehicles are not uncommon in Mexico.

In July, five Honduran migrants were killed and another 18 injured when the van they were riding in crashed on a road on Mexico's southern Gulf coast.

In February 17 migrants were killed when the bus they were traveling in crashed in Puebla.

Migrants frequently use trucks and buses to travel through Mexico to reach the U.S. border. In 2021 a truck carrying migrants overturned on a highway near the southern city of Tuxtla Gutierrez, killing 56 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023