15 people reported dead in central Mexico road crash
Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 03:46 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 03:46 IST
(Corrects to remove reference to migrants in headline and remove migrants from Venezuela in first paragraph) MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 (Reuters) -
Fifteen people have died in a road accident in the central Mexican state Puebla, state officials said on Tuesday on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. At least 36 others were injured after the bus the group was traveling on crashed on the Cuacnopalan-Oaxaca highway in the early hours of the morning, the officials added.
