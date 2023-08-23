Left Menu

UPDATE 1-16 people reported dead in central Mexico road crash

Over 30 others were injured and taken to hospital after the bus they were traveling on crashed with a trailer in the early hours of the morning, the Puebla officials added. A video shared on X by the local Red Cross unit showed a mangled white bus lying on its side and rescue teams working in the dark.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 03:57 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 03:57 IST
UPDATE 1-16 people reported dead in central Mexico road crash

Over a dozen people have died in a road accident on the Cuacnopalan-Oaxaca highway in central Mexico, officials from the state of Puebla said on Tuesday on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

A source from the Oaxacan state prosecutor said the death toll had risen to 16 from a previously reported 15. Among the fatally injured victims were eight men and eight women. Over 30 others were injured and taken to hospital after the bus they were traveling on crashed with a trailer in the early hours of the morning, the Puebla officials added.

A video shared on X by the local Red Cross unit showed a mangled white bus lying on its side and rescue teams working in the dark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023