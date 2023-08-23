UPDATE 1-16 people reported dead in central Mexico road crash
Over 30 others were injured and taken to hospital after the bus they were traveling on crashed with a trailer in the early hours of the morning, the Puebla officials added. A video shared on X by the local Red Cross unit showed a mangled white bus lying on its side and rescue teams working in the dark.
Over a dozen people have died in a road accident on the Cuacnopalan-Oaxaca highway in central Mexico, officials from the state of Puebla said on Tuesday on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.
A source from the Oaxacan state prosecutor said the death toll had risen to 16 from a previously reported 15. Among the fatally injured victims were eight men and eight women. Over 30 others were injured and taken to hospital after the bus they were traveling on crashed with a trailer in the early hours of the morning, the Puebla officials added.
A video shared on X by the local Red Cross unit showed a mangled white bus lying on its side and rescue teams working in the dark.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
