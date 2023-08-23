Moscow airports suspend flights after Ukrainian drone attacks - TASS
Moscow airports suspended flights early on Wednesday, Russia's TASS news agency reported citing unnamed officials.
Major airports around the Russian capital repeatedly closed for departing and arriving flights in recent days due to Ukrainian drone attacks.
