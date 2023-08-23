China approves Air Koryo's China-North Korea routes, Air China has yet to apply
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-08-2023 07:30 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 07:30 IST
- Country:
- China
China's civil aviation authority has approved Air Koryo to fly between Pyongyang and Beijing every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from March 26 to Oct. 28, the authority said on Wednesday.
Air China has yet to apply to resume flying the China-North Korea routes, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's trade slumps, threatening recovery prospects
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets down, dollar up after weak China trade data
FOREX-Dollar gains ground; Aussie, yuan slip after weak China trade data
China stocks flat after disappointing trade data, Hong Kong shares down
China's July exports tumble by double digits, adding to pressure to shore up flagging economy