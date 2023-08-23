Left Menu

Air Koryo to fly between Pyongyang-Beijing thrice a week -China regulator

China's civil aviation authority has granted Air Koryo approval to fly between Pyongyang and Beijing on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from March 26 to Oct. 28, the authority said on Wednesday in a response to Reuters queries. Chinese state carrier Air China, which also used to fly between the two cities, has not applied to resume flying China-North Korea routes, it said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 08:07 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 08:07 IST
Air Koryo to fly between Pyongyang-Beijing thrice a week -China regulator

China's civil aviation authority has granted Air Koryo approval to fly between Pyongyang and Beijing on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from March 26 to Oct. 28, the authority said on Wednesday in a response to Reuters queries.

Chinese state carrier Air China, which also used to fly between the two cities, has not applied to resume flying China-North Korea routes, it said. The regulator grants flight approvals by season. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were usually about 3-5 Air Koryo flights between Beijing and Pyongyang a week, depending on season and demand, as well as flights to Shanghai and Shenyang, said Simon Cockerell, general manager at Beijing-based Koryo Tours.

An Air Koryo flight from Pyongyang landed in Beijing

early on Tuesday for the first time since pandemic lockdowns began in 2020 as North Korea cracks open its border to passenger travel. It wasn't immediately clear who was aboard the flight, but Western tour companies that operate in North Korea said it appeared to be a special flight that would carry back North Koreans who had been stuck in China by the years of border closures.

Cargo train and ship traffic has slowly increased over the past year, but North Korea has only just begun to allow some international passenger travel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023