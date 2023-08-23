Moscow airports operating normally after drone-related suspension - aviation authority
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-08-2023 10:46 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 10:44 IST
Moscow's airports are operating normally after a temporary flight suspension was imposed in the early hours of Wednesday due to an attempted drone attack on the Russian capital, Russia's state aviation authority said on Wednesday.
The Russian defence ministry said early on Wednesday that air defence systems had downed three drones that had tried to attack Moscow.
