Left Menu

Carcade rehearsal held ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Wednesday held a carcade rehearsal from various points to Pragati Maidan ahead of the G20 summit scheduled in the national capital next month. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly, the traffic police wrote on microblogging site X.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 10:51 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 10:51 IST
Carcade rehearsal held ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Wednesday held a carcade rehearsal from various points to Pragati Maidan ahead of the G20 summit scheduled in the national capital next month. The police had asked commuters to plan their journey accordingly as they said certain roads would remain affected till 11 am on Wednesday.

''Due to carcade rehearsal and special traffic arrangements, some congestion is expected on Salimgarh Bypass, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Bhairon Marg, Mathura Road, C-Hexagon, Sardar Patel Marg and Gurgaon Road till 11 AM. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,'' the traffic police wrote on microblogging site X. All private and government offices in the city will remain closed on September 8-10, while banks and commercial establishments, including markets, in the New Delhi district will be shut during these three days.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had approved a proposal in this regard in view of the G20 Summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023