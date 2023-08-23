Putin calls on BRICS members to cooperate in developing Africa

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country is willing to cooperate in the development of the African continent.

“Russia is part of the five most economically powerful countries in the world despite pessimistic outlooks from Western experts,” he said.

Putin, who participated in the 15th BRICS Summit virtually, said his country has had more than 6% growth and an increase in its economy over a three-year basis.

“There is volatility in the financial, energy and other markets, and that state and private debts are rising. Russia remains and will be a reliable food supplier to Africa,” Putin said.

Putin called on the BRICS Summit partners to cooperate on equal terms and also offer an update on his offer of free grain for African countries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently visited Russia, where he reiterated South Africa’s stance that the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine must be resolved through negotiation and peaceful means.

“As a country, we are committed to the articles of the United Nations Charter, including the principle that all members shall settle their international disputes by peaceful means. We support the principle that members should refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of other States.

“Our position seeks to contribute to the creation of conditions that make the achievement of a durable resolution of the conflict possible. The reality is that the Russia-Ukraine conflict – and the tensions that underlie it – will not be resolved through military means. It needs to be resolved politically,” President Ramaphosa had said in one of his weekly newsletters, earlier this year.

China to forge stronger BRICS partnerships

Presenting the remarks of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue, Chinese Minister Wang Wentao said whatever resistance there may be, BRICS - a positive and stable force for good will continue to grow.

“We will forge stronger BRICS strategic partnerships, expand a BRICS plus model, actively advance membership expansion, deepen solidarity and co-operation with other emerging markets and developing countries, promote global multi polarity and greater democracy in international relations and help make the international order more just and equitable,” he said.

The BRICS Business Leaders' Forum is one of the key events organised by the BRICS Business Council, traditionally taking place on the eve of the BRICS Summit. This year it is convened under the theme: “Making Accelerated Growth and Sustainable Development a Reality".

South Africa and China enjoy vibrant economic relations. Relations between South Africa and the People’s Republic of China are governed by a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), whose programme of action is set out in a Ten-Year Strategic Programme of Cooperation (2020–2029).

The relations between South Africa and China over the last quarter of a century are founded on South Africa’s commitment to the One China Policy.

China has been a valued friend and developmental partner of South Africa throughout the course of rebuilding the country after apartheid.

During a State Visit earlier in the day, South Africa and China reaffirmed political support for each other’s core interests.

Chinese President Xi pledged his support to South Africa’s energy challenges.

This included the donation of emergency power equipment worth R167 million and availing a grant of approximately R500 million as development assistance.

“Energy cooperation with China is a recent development that we look to deepen, particularly in line with our respective commitments to low-carbon, climate-resilient development,” President Ramaphosa said during the State Visit.

China is South Africa’s largest trading partner and South Africa is China’s biggest trading partner in Africa.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)