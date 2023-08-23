Left Menu

17 killed after under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

At least 17 workers were killed on Wednesday after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed near Sairang area of Mizoram, police said. many others are still missing, a police officer said.More details are awaited.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 23-08-2023 11:52 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 11:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least 17 workers were killed on Wednesday after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed near Sairang area of Mizoram, police said. Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 workers were present when the incident occurred around 10 am, about 21 km from Aizawl, they said.

“Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far... many others are still missing,” a police officer said.

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

