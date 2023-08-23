Oil tanker driver, helper killed in crash involving Rolls-Royce in Haryana's Nuh

An oil tanker driver and his helper were killed while three occupants of a Rolls-Royce were injured when the heavy vehicle crashed into the luxury car on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway in this district, police said Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the tanker, which was being driven on the wrong side, collided with the car near Umri village under Nagina police station limits, they said.

Police said the limousine immediately caught fire after colliding with the tanker, but all its five occupants were rescued in the nick of time by their relatives who were closely behind in another car.

Those killed in the crash were identified as tanker driver Rampreet and his helper Kuldeep, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The three injured, occupants of the luxury car, were identified as Divya and Tasbir, residents of Chandigarh, and Vikas, a resident of Delhi, police said, adding they are being treated at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.

Police reached the spot after getting information about the accident.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar, the investigating officer, said an FIR will be registered after recording the statements of the injured.

The ASI said the family members of the accident victims have been informed about the accident.

