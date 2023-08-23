Left Menu

Maintaining cleanliness and security is the responsibility of all of us - Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri

The glory of Khatu Shyam Dilli Dham Temple located on G T Karnal Road is increasing day by day, along with innumerable devotees, many political personalities are also coming here to seek the blessings of Khatu ji. Recently, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, Nitin Gadkari inaugurated Lakshmi Narayan Dham after reaching the temple, along with MP Raj Hans Raj Hans, National Trade Welfare Board Chairman Sunil Singhi were also present.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 14:28 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 14:28 IST
Maintaining cleanliness and security is the responsibility of all of us - Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri
Maintaining cleanliness and security is the responsibility of all of us - Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PNN New Delhi [India], August 23: The glory of Khatu Shyam Dilli Dham Temple located on G T Karnal Road is increasing day by day, along with innumerable devotees, many political personalities are also coming here to seek the blessings of Khatu ji. Recently, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, Nitin Gadkari inaugurated Lakshmi Narayan Dham after reaching the temple, along with MP Raj Hans Raj Hans, National Trade Welfare Board Chairman Sunil Singhi were also present.

Shri Lakshmi Narayan Dham has idols of Lakshmi Narayan Vishnu Bhagwan Ji along with idols made of Ashtadhatu as a symbol of the power of 10 elephants, on this occasion, Nitin Gadkari praised National President Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri and said that Ghanshyam Gupta's Hard work is visible here in every detail, it would not be wrong to say that it will be established as the eighth wonder of the world. Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri said that the number of people here is increasing day by day, along with the responsibility of our security system, about 6 lakh devotees visited Khatu ji on the occasion of Independence Day and I am happy to tell that now All the devotees will be able to see 1008 Shaligram ji. On this occasion, along with Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri, the trustee of the temple, National General Secretary Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, National General Secretary Ramesh Gupta, National General Secretary Pawan Singhal, National Treasurer Madhu Gopal Goyal, Treasurer Anil Gupta and Treasurer Naveen Garg, National Executive Senior Vice President Kuldeep Goyal were present.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023