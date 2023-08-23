Left Menu

FTSE 100 rises as miners, life insurers gain; Bank of Georgia, Rotork lift mid-caps

UK stocks advanced on Wednesday, helped by gains in miners and life insurers, while Bank of Georgia and Rotork lifted mid-caps on brokerage actions. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.5% by 0815 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index was up 0.7%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-08-2023 14:45 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 14:34 IST
FTSE 100 rises as miners, life insurers gain; Bank of Georgia, Rotork lift mid-caps
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK stocks advanced on Wednesday, helped by gains in miners and life insurers, while Bank of Georgia and Rotork lifted mid-caps on brokerage actions.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.5% by 0815 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index was up 0.7%. Both indexes were on track for a second straight session of gains. UK stocks bounced on Tuesday from a recent brutal sell-off triggered by data pointing to persistent inflationary pressures, fuelling fears of further rate hikes by the Bank of England.

"There was probably a bit of profit-taking earlier in the month, which is why we saw stock markets pulling back and why we're seeing them fluctuating a lot at the moment," said Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at OANDA. Shares of life insurance companies climbed 1.7% to lead sectoral gains. It has been one of the most beaten-down sectors so far this year, falling nearly 14%.

Precious metal miners gained 1.3%, tracking gold prices. Bank of Georgia rose 2.9% after brokerage Jefferies more than doubled its price target to 5,900 pence from 2,120 pence, the highest among six analysts covering the stock, according to Refinitiv. Banks climbed 0.8%.

Also lifting mid-caps, Rotork gained 3.7% after brokerage Peel Hunt upgraded the stock to "buy" from "add". Both Bank of Georgia and Rotork were among the top gainers on the FTSE 250.

Meanwhile, Britain's economy looks on course to shrink during the current quarter and risks falling into a recession, as a survey showed a slump in factory output and broader weakness in the face of higher interest rates. In corporate news, Reckitt Benckiser said Chief Financial Officer Jeff Carr would retire in March 2024 and be replaced by Nike's Shannon Eisenhardt. Its shares were up 1%.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023