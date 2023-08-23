Indian embassies, consulates well-placed to help Indian businesses explore new markets for exports: Singh

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-08-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 17:25 IST
Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Wednesday said that Indian embassies and consulates are well-placed to help the country's businesses explore new markets for exports.

India's growth and prosperity are intrinsically linked to its ability to tap into global markets and focusing on the incredible products and services that it has to offer, Singh, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs said.

Stating that India has representation in almost all the countries of the world, he said ''Our embassies and consulates are equipped with commercial representatives.'' He said that they are ''well-placed'' to help Indian businesses explore new markets.

''Trust, quality and assured supply are the key components for the long-term success of any export business,'' the minister said.

Stating that India is looking to increase its exports to two trillion USD by 2030, Singh said ''Our export target of 2030 will be equivalent to Brazil's or Canada's total GDP today.'' He expressed confidence that India will increase its export earnings by more than 2.5 times by the year 2030 compared to what it is at present.

''Export will have to be a dominant player in India's growth story,'' the minister said.

He said that India has to continue building its credential as a reliable trading partner in the eyes of its international trading partners.

''The target of two trillion USD exports by 2030 is stiff, we will meet it if we focus on commitment and support, '' he said.

Singh said that achieving this target will partly depend on how India negotiates international politics to become the hub of global exports.

He said that one of the key factors will be the readiness of India's producing units to meet international demands.

