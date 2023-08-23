SriLankan Airlines plane from Colombo makes emergency landing at Delhi airport
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 18:14 IST
- Country:
- India
A SriLankan Airlines plane coming from Colombo made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Wednesday evening due to a hydraulic issue, according to a source.
The aircraft had more than 140 people onboard, the source in the know said.
The source said that a full emergency was declared at the Delhi airport at around 5 pm as the plane had suffered a hydraulic issue.
There was no immediate statement from SriLankan Airlines on the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SriLankan Airlines
- Delhi
Advertisement