SriLankan Airlines plane from Colombo makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

A SriLankan Airlines plane coming from Colombo made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Wednesday evening due to a hydraulic issue, according to a source.

The aircraft had more than 140 people onboard, the source in the know said.

The source said that a full emergency was declared at the Delhi airport at around 5 pm as the plane had suffered a hydraulic issue.

There was no immediate statement from SriLankan Airlines on the incident.

