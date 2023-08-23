Marine traffic in Egypt's Suez Canal is back to normal - statement
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-08-2023 19:08 IST
Marine traffic in Egypt's Suez Canal is back to normal, according to a statement by the Suez Canal authority on Wednesday.
Suez Canal chief had said earlier that north convoy would resume after towing Oil Products Tanker BURRI outside the waterway following a collision with LNG carrier BW Lesmes in the canal early on Wednesday.
