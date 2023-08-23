Marine traffic in Egypt's Suez Canal is back to normal - statement

Marine traffic in Egypt's Suez Canal is back to normal, according to a statement by the Suez Canal authority on Wednesday.

Suez Canal chief had said earlier that north convoy would resume after towing Oil Products Tanker BURRI outside the waterway following a collision with LNG carrier BW Lesmes in the canal early on Wednesday.

