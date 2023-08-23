KVIC Chairman launches 'Khadi Rakshasoot' to commemorate Raksha Bandhan

The Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Shri Manoj Kumar has launched 'Khadi Rakshasoot' to commemorate the Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi today. This 'Khadi Rakshasoot' (Khadi-Rakhi) was introduced under the aegis of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, in his address during the 'National Handloom Day' event on August 7th, 2023 in Pragati Maidan New Delhi urged the citizens to wholeheartedly support rural artisans by choosing Khadi and Village Industries products for their upcoming festive celebrations, thereby ensuring optimal employment opportunities in the farthest rural parts of India.

On the occasion, Shri Manoj Kumar said that the uniqueness of 'Khadi Rakshasoot' lies in its creation by the dedicated spinner sisters from across the rural India, who spin multiple threads on the charkha. This product is entirely natural, devoid of any chemical additives. To exemplify, the Rakhi crafted by the Gramodyogik Vikas Sansthan of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh is fashioned from the sacred cow dung of indigenous Holy Gau Mata. Additionally, incorporating Basil, tomato, brinjal seeds in it further enhances its composition. The conception behind its making is rooted in the notion that, when disposed off into the earth, it will sprout up to basil, tomato, and brinjal plants. Prepared in different states of the country, a plethora of such Khadi Rakshasoots are now available for purchase at the Khadi Bhawan in New Delhi, with prices ranging from Rs.20 to Rs.250 each.

Addressing press conference, Shri Manoj Kumar said that this year 'Khadi Rakshasoot' is being introduced as a ‘Pilot Project’ initiative available exclusively at Khadi Bhawan, in New Delhi. Looking ahead, extensive preparations are underway to launch 'Khadi Rakshasoot' nationwide in the upcoming year. He fervently appealed to the public, urging them to embrace 'Khadi Rakshasoot' – a remarkable manifestation of India's national heritage through Khadi. By doing so, not only would they be preserving India's illustrious legacy, but also actively contribute to the vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' as envisioned by our esteemed Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji.

Shri Manoj Kumar highlighted the profound significance of Khadi, which is an emblem of our national heritage, and its pivotal role during India's struggle for independence. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Khadi has experienced a renaissance, entering its 'Golden Age' over the past nine years. In the previous fiscal year, the revenue from Khadi and Village Industries products surpassed Rs.1.34 lakh crores. Moreover, in the current financial year, Khadi has achieved a historic milestone by generating over 9.5 lakh new jobs. He further emphasized that, with this newfound vigor of Khadi, the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has coined 'New India's new Khadi' as not only a symbol of clothing, but also as a 'weapon.' This weapon is wielded against poverty, geared towards empowering artisans, ensuring food security, bolstering women's empowerment, and eradicating unemployment.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, through his popular radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' since 2014, encouraged the citizens of our nation to embrace Khadi and Village Industries products. The impact of this effort has been remarkable, with the Khadi industry undergoing a transformative resurgence. What was once a declining sector before the year 2013-14, has now experienced a new revitalization. The proficiency of rural artisans is not only receiving recognition but they are also receiving equitable compensation for their craftsmanship. In line with this commitment to uplift artisans economically, KVIC has introduced 'Khadi Rakshasoot' into the market. As we approach the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan, it's not only an opportunity to tie a Khadi Rakshasoot on your wrist as you celebrate the festival, but also a chance to bring a new smile on the faces of the women artisans of rural India.

