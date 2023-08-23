Left Menu

Punjab to hold tourism summit in September

The Punjab government is working relentlessly to promote tourism in the state that will increase footfall from both international and domestic sectors.

The Punjab government on Wednesday said it will hold a tourism summit and travel mart in Mohali from September 11 to 13 to promote the state as the ''most preferred'' tourism destination.

Five cities - Amritsar, Roopnagar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Fatehgarh Sahib -- have emerged as top draws for foreign tourists and the Department of Tourism is working to ensure that the state becomes a leading international tourist destination by 2030, said an official statement.

The tourism department inaugurated its first roadshow in Jaipur to showcase the initiatives taken by the state government to promote tourism. The next roadshow will be held in Mumbai (August 24), Hyderabad (August 25), and Delhi (August 26), said the release.

''The Punjab government is working relentlessly to promote tourism in the state that will increase footfall from both international and domestic sectors. This in turn will provide maximum employment opportunities for women and youth,'' Anmol Gagan Mann, Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Investment Promotion, said.

