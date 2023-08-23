Honeywell sets up airfield ground lighting manufacturing facility in India

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 21:59 IST
Honeywell on Wednesday said it has set up an Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) manufacturing facility in Gurugram, Haryana.

''AGL is a Make in India product engineered and manufactured completely in India. AGL plays a crucial role in airport operations and is subject to comprehensive safety and compliance regulations by global aviation standards and regulatory bodies,'' it said in a release.

According to the company, AGL solution represents the entire set of ground-installed luminaires and related ancillaries that help an aircraft land and find their way to the stand, helping enable uptime even in adverse weather conditions.

''As Honeywell, we are delighted to step up the manufacturing line for advanced airfield ground lighting system which is completely designed, developed and manufactured in India. These highly advanced solutions are key to meet the airports need for balance in compliance, safety, and environmental standards.

''The new Honeywell LED lighting solution for runways and taxiways, along with our extensive range of other aviation solutions, will not only help airports address these challenges but also help improve safety and efficiency for airfield ground lighting operations,'' Honeywell India President Ashish Modi said.

Nasdaq-listed Honeywell provides industry-specific solutions, including aerospace products and services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

