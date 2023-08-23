Ten killed in private jet crash north of Moscow -TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-08-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 22:31 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Ten people died after a private jet crashed in Russia's Tver region north of Moscow, TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the emergencies ministry.
The Embraer aircraft, en route from Moscow to St Petersburg, was carrying seven passengers and three crew, TASS reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Embraer
- TASS
- Tver
- Russia
- St Petersburg
- TASS news agency
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia warehouse near Putin's residence is on fire -TASS
Russia warehouse is on fire south of Putin's residence -TASS
Armenian minister discusses need to avert 'humanitarian disaster' in Karabakh with Russia's Lavrov - TASS
Russia fines Google for not deleting 'fake information' about Ukraine conflict -TASS
Five dead, ten injured in blast at gas station in Russia's Makhachkala -TASS