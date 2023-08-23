Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin listed as passenger on plane which crashed with no survivors - authorities

Left Menu

(Adds details about Yevgeny Prigozhin being on the list of the passengers, changes headline) MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet which crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday, the TASS news agency reported, citing Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation authority.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 22:52 IST
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet which crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday, the TASS news agency reported, citing Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation authority. "An investigation has been launched into the Embraer plane crash that occurred tonight in the Tver region. According to the passenger list, among them is the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin," Rosaviatsia said.

Earlier TASS had reported that ten people had died after a private jet crashed in Russia's Tver region north of Moscow. The jet, en route from Moscow to St Petersburg, was carrying seven passengers and three crew.

