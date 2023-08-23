Left Menu

MCD identifies 18 more roads in Delhi for cleaning under special drive ahead of G20 Summit

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD has added 18 more roads to the list of prominent streets identified for cleaning and upkeep ahead of the G20 Summit, officials said on Wednesday.A special drive was started by the civic body on August 16 for cleaning and upkeep of 26 prominent roads in the city in view of the G20 Summit meeting here next month.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has added 18 more roads to the list of prominent streets identified for cleaning and upkeep ahead of the G20 Summit, officials said on Wednesday.

A special drive was started by the civic body on August 16 for cleaning and upkeep of 26 prominent roads in the city in view of the G20 Summit meeting here next month. With this addition, the civic body will now take up the upkeep of a total of 44 roads. The summit is slated to take place from September 9 to 10 at the recently inaugurated state-of-the-art convention complex at Pragati Maidan.

The MCD has ''accelerated its efforts to enhance the look and feel of the city'', a senior official had earlier said.

The nodal officers, along with their teams, will deploy mechanical road-sweeping machines and multi-purpose vehicles for the cleanliness work, upkeep of roads and dust mitigation.

The Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Sachivalaya Road, Purana Quila Road, Lodhi Road, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Marg, Suraj Kund Road and Mahatma Gandhi Road are among the 26 roads that were initially identified for the drive, the MCD said.

On Wednesday, the civic body said, 18 more roads have been added to the list.

These include the Sector 22 Road in Dwarka, Dwarka Road, Vasant Kunj Road, the Mehrauli-Gurugram Road up to Aya Nagar border, Shankar Road, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj Mall Road, Bisham Pitamah Marg, Abdul Ghaffar Khan Marg, Velodrome Road, Satyagraha Road, and Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Arihant Marg to NH-48.

