Embraer, whose plane reportedly carried Prigozhin, says it's compliant on Russia sanctions

He did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation that the downed aircraft was an Embraer. Flightradar24 online tracker showed that the Embraer Legacy 600 (plane number RA-02795) said to be carrying Prigozhin had dropped off the radar at 6:11 p.m.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2023 02:29 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 02:29 IST
Brazilian planemaker Embraer said on Wednesday it was compliant with all international sanctions imposed on Russia, after Russia's TASS news agency reported that one of its planes carrying Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had crashed.

"Embraer has complied with international sanctions imposed on Russia," a company spokesman said. He did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation that the downed aircraft was an Embraer.

Flightradar24 online tracker showed that the Embraer Legacy 600 (plane number RA-02795) said to be carrying Prigozhin had dropped off the radar at 6:11 p.m. (1511 GMT). An unverified video clip posted to social media showed a plane resembling a private jet falling out of the sky toward the earth. The Legacy 600 entered service in 2002, according to website International Aviation HQ, with almost 300 produced until production ceased in 2020.

There is only one recorded accident involving a Legacy 600, which occurred in 2006 when it crashed into a Gol 737 on its way from the Embraer factory in Brazil to the United States, International Aviation HQ said. Despite damages to the aircraft, the pilot landed the plane and there were no deaths or injuries. A subsequent inquiry atrributed blame to the Legacy's crew rather than any mechanical failure, the website said.

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

