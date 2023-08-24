Three killed as truck falls into rivulet in J-K's Udhampur
24-08-2023
A brick-laden truck skidded off the road and rolled into a rivulet in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, killing three people and injuring another, officials said.
The accident took place in Dudu-Basantgarh area in the early hours.
The injured person has been hospitalised.
