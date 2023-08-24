Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Sets a World Record with a Grand Pookalam Depicting Kerala’s Cultural and Art Heritage

BusinessWire India

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 24: As part of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's Onam celebration, a larger-than-life Pookalam, the traditional art form of Kerala, extending over 2450+ sq. ft. was meticulously created in a remarkable display of cultural pride and creativity. The magnificent floral design earned a coveted place in the prestigious World Book of Records for constructing the world's largest Pookalam. More than 150+ Ujjivan SFB's customers voluntarily participated in creating the largest Pookalam at Kochi Gymkhana. The awe-inspiring floral pattern depicting the map of Kerala State embodies the state's rich traditions and symbolises its cultural and artistic significance. Approximately 1000 kilograms (1 Ton) of flowers were used to construct an exceptional Pookalam by close to 05 skilled artisans and experts. The goal was to highlight the region's rich traditions and natural beauty while dazzling the viewer with an intricate arrangement of vibrant flowers and stunning designs. The record was verified and conferred by the official representatives from the World Book of Records at the event site. The provisional certificate was bestowed to Ittira Davis (Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer) and Lakshman Velayutham (Chief Marketing Officer) of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank by Rakesh Shukla and Dr Rajeev Srivastav officials of WBR along with dignitaries. Ittira Davis, MD & CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, expressed his delight in achieving this extraordinary achievement, stating, "We are delighted to have created a Pookalam depicting the Kerala map on such a grand scale. This exemplifies not only the artistry and cultural heritage of Kerala, but also the ethos of Ujjivan SFB - a commitment to growth, unity, and inclusiveness. I would like to congratulate our partners, artisans, employees, and customers for their participation and contribution to the remarkable feet and embraced its joyous spirit." As Ujjivan Small Finance Bank continues to push boundaries and contribute to the communities and its cultural heritage, this accomplishment will continue to serve as a source of inspiration and pride for our Bank and the people of Kerala.

