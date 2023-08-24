Left Menu

Indians making progress in retirement planning: Survey

As per the survey, 44 per cent of the respondents have a health insurance and 58 per cent have undergone health check-ups in last three years.People in India has been putting far greater weight to health.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 14:34 IST
Indians making progress in retirement planning: Survey
  • Country:
  • India

Indians are slowly making progress in retirement planning, even though the country is under-protected in terms of retirement corpus, according to a survey by Max Life Insurance.

The India Retirement Index Study (IRIS), conducted in partnership with data analytics company KANTAR, showed a significant upward movement to 47 from 44.

The online survey was conducted among 2,093 respondents across 28 cities in India. The index mapped respondents' views on health, finance and emotion.

Max Life Managing Director & CEO Prashant Tripathy said people have started giving importance to health and are resorting to health insurance and periodic check-ups, but very few are focusing on physical activity or wellness. As per the survey, 44 per cent of the respondents have a health insurance and 58 per cent have undergone health check-ups in last three years.

''People in India has been putting far greater weight to health. Zone-wise, eastern region and Tier 2 cities are making good progress in terms of health awareness,'' Tripathy said.

In terms of financial planning, the survey found that 90 per cent of the people felt that they didn't start savings early and 40 per cent of respondents felt their savings planning will last for 10 years post-retirement.

The survey also found that 40 per cent people have not started investing for retirement.

''India is slowly making progress in terms of retirement planning, but is under-protected in terms of retirement corpus,'' Tripathy said, adding that there were gaps in terms of financial preparedness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023