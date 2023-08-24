An enthralling Mindfulness event with Raageshwari hosted by Oswal Group

PNN Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], August 24: An Enriching Session, "Mind Your Mindset," hosted by Oswal Group under visionary Leadership of Adish Oswal, An initiative Oswal Growth Centre - an Avenue dedicated to nurturing the continuous learning, Development and Upskilling journey of Oswal Team, it's People & Stakeholders. More than 200 participants explored the power of mindfulness with Actor and Singer Raageshwari Loomba, at Hotel Radisson Blu MBD Ludhiana.

This insightful session promised to equip you each individual with practical tools and insights, for a positive life that enhanced mental ability for improved work life. The participants were excited for the opportunity of comprehensive Growth.

It was an inspirational event organized by the Oswal Group under the banner of the Oswal Growth Centre. The interaction with Raageshwari, a noted speaker on Motivation, Wellness and Mindfulness, will remain etched in the memory of those who attended this mesmerizing and thought-provoking session. Suffused with loads of motivational talk and inspiring messages, peppered with priceless nuggets of experiential wisdom, it was a pleasant treat for the Oswal Group employees and business partners. They listened enraptured to Raageshwari who is currently voted as one amongst the top 50 Mental Health Influencers in India. Her own recovery from facial paralysis at the peak of her career in 2000 was the beginning of her journey into Mindfulness.

It was a rare opportunity for the gathering of more than 200 people to listen to Raageshwari whose diverse work takes her across the globe, from performing at the Nobel Peace Centre, to working with HH Dalai Lama, to working in Pakistan with children rescued from terrorist training camps, to working in India for the Melinda & Bill Gates foundation on maternal mortality. The interactive session, wherein the audience joined Raageshwari in singing, made it a memorable event.

The day commemorated one year of the Oswal Growth Centre and also brought to focus the Oswal Group legacy of more than 73 years. With a commitment to host more such events in future, wherein employees and key associates from across all verticals would be brought on one platform, it made for an unforgettable evening. A unique highlight of the programme was the question-answer session that had curious audience members ask Raageshwari about her journey from Bollywood to motivational sphere.

One of the beautiful highlights of the programme was the presentation of the CD of old songs by the group director Rakhi Oswal to Raageshwari. The thoughtful gift surprised Raageshwari and refreshed her memories. Director Rakhi Oswal motivated all Oswal group employees and all business partners to attend more sessions on mindfulness.

On this occasion, Chairman Adish Oswal said that the Oswal Growth Centre that they had started last year would continue to host more such events in future. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

