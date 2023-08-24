Left Menu

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Navi Finserv and Navi Technologies on sale of Chaitanya India Fin Credit to Aditya Birla Group’s Svantantra Microfin

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal counsel for Navi Technologies and Navi Finserv on sale of 100% stake in their microfinance subsidiary Chaitanya India Fin Credit, to Svatantra Microfin, a group company of the Aditya Birla Group, for a purchase consideration of Rs. 1479 Crore. Chaitanya is engaged in business of providing microfinance loans to joint-liability groups and is a market leader therein.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-08-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 18:57 IST
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Navi Finserv and Navi Technologies on sale of Chaitanya India Fin Credit to Aditya Birla Group’s Svantantra Microfin
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 24: Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal counsel for Navi Technologies and Navi Finserv on sale of 100% stake in their microfinance subsidiary Chaitanya India Fin Credit, to Svatantra Microfin, a group company of the Aditya Birla Group, for a purchase consideration of Rs. 1479 Crore. Chaitanya is engaged in business of providing microfinance loans to joint-liability groups and is a market leader therein.

The transaction team was led by Vishak Abraham, Partner; and Saurav Samaddar, Partner; with support from Jayant Belgaumkar, Associate; Anushka Sharma, Associate; and Nritika Sangwan, Associate. Team led by Gazal Rawal, Partner; with support from Anshuman Sugla, Senior Associate; Pratiksha Arekar, Associate; assisted with regulatory aspects.

Anirban Mohapatra, Partner; with support from Mahim Sharma, Senior Associate Designate; assisted with IP and privacy law related aspects. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023