Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Navi Finserv and Navi Technologies on sale of Chaitanya India Fin Credit to Aditya Birla Group’s Svantantra Microfin

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 24: Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal counsel for Navi Technologies and Navi Finserv on sale of 100% stake in their microfinance subsidiary Chaitanya India Fin Credit, to Svatantra Microfin, a group company of the Aditya Birla Group, for a purchase consideration of Rs. 1479 Crore. Chaitanya is engaged in business of providing microfinance loans to joint-liability groups and is a market leader therein.

The transaction team was led by Vishak Abraham, Partner; and Saurav Samaddar, Partner; with support from Jayant Belgaumkar, Associate; Anushka Sharma, Associate; and Nritika Sangwan, Associate. Team led by Gazal Rawal, Partner; with support from Anshuman Sugla, Senior Associate; Pratiksha Arekar, Associate; assisted with regulatory aspects.

Anirban Mohapatra, Partner; with support from Mahim Sharma, Senior Associate Designate; assisted with IP and privacy law related aspects. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)