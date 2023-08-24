Left Menu

Antfin to sell further 3.6 pc stake in Paytm; reduce shareholding to less than 10 pc

Antfin is set to sell 3.6 per cent shares in Paytm, post which its shareholding in the company will reduce to 9.9 per cent

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 19:13 IST
Antfin to sell further 3.6 pc stake in Paytm; reduce shareholding to less than 10 pc
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Antfin is set to sell 3.6 per cent shares in Paytm, post which its shareholding in the company will reduce to 9.9 per cent. Earlier this month, Ant had sold a 10.3 per cent stake to Resilient, an overseas entity 100 per cent owned by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

With this, Sharma becomes the sole Significant Beneficial Owner (SBO) of Paytm. As per Indian laws, 10 per cent is a crucial threshold limit for deciding who is an SBO of a company. Sharma's current stake in the company is 19.42 per cent. The sale of 3.6 per cent is significant for Paytm as it will find it easier to procure Indian regulatory approvals for its expansion plans. Furthermore, the reduction of Antfin's shareholding to 9.9 per cent and the change of Paytm's SBO to Sharma, will remove the overhang of Chinese shareholding.

Henceforth, Paytm will have greater flexibility with higher Indian shareholding to expand its business, make investments and procure regulatory approvals. Paytm shareholders may also benefit because the higher free float and greater weightage improve the chance for Paytm's inclusion in the MSCI index. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023