Left Menu

G20 Summit: 55 parking slots for VVIP planes at Delhi airport; 4 other airports identified to meet excess parking requirements

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 19:22 IST
G20 Summit: 55 parking slots for VVIP planes at Delhi airport; 4 other airports identified to meet excess parking requirements
  • Country:
  • India

Parking slots for up to 55 VVIP planes will be made available at the Delhi airport and four nearby airports have been identified in case there is a need for additional parking slots during the G20 summit, according to sources.

India, which is holding the G20 presidency, will be hosting the leaders' summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

The sources in the know told PTI that around 50 VVIP aircraft are expected for the summit at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) and arrangements have been made for their parking.

One of the sources said that slots will be made available for parking up to 55 VVIP planes for three days starting from September 8. Higher number of parking slots will be there to ensure that in case there is a requirement, more aircraft can be accommodated, the source added.

While these slots would cater to the aircraft parking requirement during the summit, the sources said that as a back up plan, four airports have been identified where the VVIP planes can be parked in case there is a need.

In this regard, the airports at Jaipur, Indore, Lucknow and Amritsar have been identified by the authorities concerned, the sources said.

Multiple authorities and agencies are involved in putting in place the arrangements for the smooth movement of air traffic during the summit period.

IGIA, which is also the country's largest airport, is estimated to have around 200 parking slots for aircraft. Some of the slots are occupied by planes that are grounded due to engine and other issues.

To ensure adequate parking slots for the VVIP planes at the airport during the summit, one of the sources quoted above said some adjustments will also be made with respect to cargo planes so that some of them are not parked at night at the Delhi airport.

A number of heads of states and governments, and heads of international organisations will be participating in the summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023