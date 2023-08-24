Empowering Children's Foundational Learning: Room to Read India Launches Annual Flagship Campaign #IndiaGetsReading 5.0 Across Twelve States

PNN New Delhi [India], August 24: Room to Read India is proud to unveil its eagerly anticipated annual flagship campaign, #IndiaGetsReading, spanning twelve states across the nation. This campaign running in its fifth year is themed on "Teachers as Changemakers". The twenty-five-day long campaign commences on August 15 and culminates on September 8, coinciding with the International Literacy Day. The campaign will conclude with a National Seminar hosted in New Delhi.

Teachers as Changemakers celebrates the spirit and commitment of teachers to nurture reading habits among children while fostering foundational learning skills throughout the nation. Bringing together children, parents, caregivers, educators, government representatives, corporate allies, and volunteers on a national and state level, this campaign is geared to ignite a vibrant reading movement. Context specific designed activities guarantees enthusiastic involvement, including dedicated reading moments with children, lively reading festivals, on-the-go mobile libraries, illuminating seminars, imaginative workshops, and activities centred around and revelling teachers.

This year, the campaign through the Read-a-thon activity, aims to transcend geographical boundaries across twelve states: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi NCR, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. This offline endeavor aims to assemble an unprecedented number of readers, united by a shared commitment to read for a designated period. Poornima Garg, Country Director, Room to Read India says, "Teachers in India shape not only individuals but the very trajectory of our nation's advancement and educational evolution. To foster a forward-looking, adaptable, technology-infused education system that nurtures capable, imaginative, ethical learners, the caliber and ethos of our educators are paramount. Through this campaign, Room to Read India will highlight the challenges that teachers navigate to positively influence the quality of education. This will also be a celebration of their role in driving our country's progress."

Teachers as Changemakers impeccably resonates with the National Education Policy 2020 that emphasizes, 'Teachers are the designers of our children's destiny – and thus, architects of our nation's journey.' This underlines the vital role teachers play in shaping our nation's trajectory, moulding noteworthy human potential right within the classrooms. Room to Read India was established in 2003 and presently has programs in twelve states – Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi NCR, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Room to Read is a global organization transforming the lives of millions of children in low-income communities by focusing on literacy and gender equality in education. Founded in 2000 on the belief that World Change Starts with Educated Children®, our innovative model focuses on deep, systemic transformation within schools during two time periods that are most critical in a child's schooling: early primary school for literacy acquisition and secondary school for girls' education. For media queries, please contact:

