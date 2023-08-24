Left Menu

SriLankan Airlines says Colombo-Delhi flight suffered hydraulic system issue on Wed

SriLankan Airlines on Thursday said its plane flying from Colombo to Delhi encountered a minor issue with one of its hydraulic systems and that there was no emergency landing.On Wednesday, a source had said the aircraft had made an emergency landing at Delhi airport due to a hydraulic issue.In a statement, the airline said the plane operating the flight UL 195 encountered a minor issue with one of its three hydraulic systems.Such things happen from time to time, and the airlines crew are fully trained to handle them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 21:12 IST
SriLankan Airlines says Colombo-Delhi flight suffered hydraulic system issue on Wed
  • Country:
  • India

SriLankan Airlines on Thursday said its plane flying from Colombo to Delhi encountered a minor issue with one of its hydraulic systems and that there was no emergency landing.

On Wednesday, a source had said the aircraft had made an emergency landing at Delhi airport due to a hydraulic issue.

In a statement, the airline said the plane operating the flight UL 195 encountered a minor issue with one of its three hydraulic systems.

''Such things happen from time to time, and the airline's crew are fully trained to handle them. The loss of full functionality of just one hydraulic system neither affects the performance nor calls for an emergency landing of the aircraft.

''As a routine precaution, the operating crew requested use of the longer runway for landing in Delhi. The landing was executed safely and without incident and the aircraft taxied to the parking stand for line maintenance work,'' the airline said.

The carrier also claimed that news reports of the plane making an emergency landing are false and that no emergency was declared.

''All passengers onboard the flight exited the aircraft safely... SriLankan Airlines always puts the safety of its passengers and employees first and it is in this spirit that the airline's pilots of UL 195 took prompt action following procedures on landing to ensure the safety of the people onboard the flight,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023