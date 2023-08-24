Mexico's Viva Aerobus announces first routes to new Tulum airport

Mexican airline Viva Aerobus on Thursday announced its first routes to a new international airport in the popular Mexican beach city of Tulum in Quintana Roo state.

The flights will begin in December, and connect to Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Tijuana, Viva Aerobus said in a statement.

