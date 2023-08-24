Left Menu

New freight terminal to come up in Ambala: Minister Anil Vij

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-08-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 22:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that a new freight terminal will be established in Ambala to enhance freight transportation.

This terminal, to be positioned on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, will provide traders from Ambala and neighbouring states the convenience of sending and receiving goods to and from any part of the country.

Vij held a meeting at his Ambala residence with Ambala Deputy Commissioner Shaleen and other officials to delve into the project's details, said an official statement.

Vij emphasized that the new freight terminal would not only serve Ambala's traders but also bring advantages to those in nearby areas like Yamunanagar, Patiala, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Chandigarh, among others. The proposed terminal, situated on the Ambala-Saharanpur line near Ambala Cantonment, is part of the plans for the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor. The Home Minister deliberated with DC Ambala about securing the required land for the terminal, with the Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) playing a pivotal role in this aspect.

Anil Vij said the terminal will offer a cost-effective and expedient means to distribute goods across the country, replacing the conventional reliance on road transport. Earlier, a collective meeting was also convened involving officials from various departments to discuss the terminal's construction, said the statement.

The meeting, held on Wednesday, included representatives from the District Administration, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL), Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), and other concerned entities. Deliberations encompassed site selection, terminal construction, facilities provision, and related aspects.

The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor is a dedicated rail line geared to facilitate swift movement of goods through freight trains. This specialized rail corridor, soon to commence operations, includes plans for a freight terminal in Ambala. Given Ambala's strategic geographical advantage, the terminal's placement here is considered optimal, making it easily accessible for the transport of goods from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Chandigarh, it said.

