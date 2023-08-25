UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 25

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Friday, with futures down 0.1%. * CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: British consumers' mood perked up this month as lower inflation made individuals less downbeat about the outlook for their personal finances, although sentiment remained poor overall due to concern about the wider economy, a survey showed on Friday

* JOHN LEWIS PARTNERSHIP: British retailer the John Lewis Partnership said on Friday it is recruiting for more than 10,000 jobs over the coming months - 1,700 permanent positions and over 8,400 seasonal roles * SFO-RIO TINTO: Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has dropped two high-profile corruption probes, into Kazakh miner ENRC and Australian-British miner Rio Tinto, according to updates on its website on Thursday, in the latest blow to the watchdog

* HSBC: HSBC said on Thursday it has expanded venture debt offering to early-stage startups through its U.S. innovation banking division * COPPER: Copper prices declined as a strong dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies

* GOLD: Gold prices edged lower as the U.S. dollar reclaimed a 2-1/2 month peak, but the metal was headed for its best week in six ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that could offer clues on the interest rate outlook * OIL: Oil prices fell slightly in early Asian trade on track for a weekly decline as weak manufacturing activity hurt the global demand outlook and the dollar remained buoyant

* UK stocks ended mixed on Thursday as early optimism on Wall Street faded, with investors growing cautious ahead of the annual Jackson Hole summit where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell could offer signals on the path of U.S. interest rates. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

