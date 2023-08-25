Gen Z Facing Record Levels Of Job Insecurity

We are living in an ever-shifting world, especially from the perspective of the job market. One of the major changes as of late is the rise of Gen Z, the generation coming in after the millennials, which are set to make up 27% of the workforce by the end of 2025. However, the job market that they are coming into is leaving a lot of Gen Z workers uncertain about their prospects, with high feelings of job insecurity. Here, we’re going to look at the facts, as well as some of the causes that might be causing this rise in sentiment.

Gen Z’s worries

One of the most comprehensive looks at the concerns of Generation Z and their place in the workforce has come from a study carried out by McKinsey. This survey has shown that Gen Z workers who are already in the workforce are more likely to have independent jobs as well as multiple jobs than workers of other generations. While this might seem fitting, that younger tend not to settle into roles, but that this will come as they get older, it has been shown that the rate of multiple job workers, as well as freelancers and members of the gig economy, is higher than it ever was. There are fewer long-term concrete jobs offering Gen Z workers the stability they need to work in one place for longer.

The deeper dissatisfaction

There is an urge to put off Generation Z concerns as only being the temporary depression of younger workers not yet finding their place in the market. However, the stats bear out that this is a more listless generation of workers, with lower faith in their prospects than perhaps even millennials. This is shown, in part, by the 77% of respondents to the McKinsey study that report looking for a new job over the past year. Furthermore, 37% of the respondents said that most people in the country have economic opportunities, highlighting a growing perception of class immobility in the modern age. These are deeper insecurities than previous generations have had when freshly coming into the job market.

The rise of AI

Technology is always a driving factor in industry changes, and few seem poised to be more disruptive than the increasing role of AI. Just as automation played a role in the great reduction of manufacturing jobs, people fear that AI will do the same across a range of industries. Although experts say that AI is unlikely to destroy most jobs, this has led to greater concerns for clerical workers, drivers who are looking at the very real possibility of being replaced by self-driving cars, as well as workers in creative spaces having to deal with the likes of ChatGPT becoming more widely used.

Low rates of retention

There has been a growing retention problem in the workforce for years now, accelerated by COVID-19, but rooted in much deeper problems, such as workplaces unable to meet the growing demand for job flexibility, as well as a real-terms decrease in the average salary. COVID-19, poor job conditions, and a lower rate of unemployment have made people a lot more willing to leave their work. Employers are making efforts to them the rate of retention by learning how to apply for ERC and addressing flexible working concerns. In particular, the ERC, a tax credit designed to help employers keep hold of their workers during the COVID pandemic, has probably stopped the rate of retention from rising even higher, but Gen Z workers look at a market of people constantly moving jobs an, understandably, do not feel confident about their own prospects.

The economic sense behind the Great Resignation

With their higher rates of employee turnover than ever, Gen Z is poised to become the spokesperson of the Great Resignation, a job retention crisis that has been going on since the COVID-19 pandemic. However, while this may not be good for employers or, indeed, the skill gaps appearing in the workforce in general, it is proving a smart strategy for workers. Job-switchers are getting, on average, higher pay bumps than those who remain at the same workplace, getting smaller bumps each time, but getting them more regularly. This strategy was, indeed, more lucrative during the pandemic, but is still attractive enough to convince many Gen Z workers into the job-hopping lifestyle.

Doubts about class mobility

Homeownership has been one of the greatest concerns amongst the workforce and one of the biggest signs of perceived market instability, Despite the fact that Gen Z is on track to have a higher homeownership rate than the Millenials dealing with the brunt of the affordable housing crisis, they still experience very high levels of uncertainty about whether they will ever own their own home. This may very well be because of the difficulties they see their Millennial peers having, but this also makes them less likely to even try to climb up the career ladder to get to the point where they can buy a home.

from Pixabay Image Credit: fancycrave1

Giving Gen Z stability

Some think that Generation Z workers will, in time, come to settle down and that their economic prospects may well be higher than millennials, who have had to experience the brunt of two major financial crises in their lifetime. However, the fact that Gen Z has come into the workplace right at the zenith of the second has led to a problem that is not just about market forces, but about how Gen Z perceives the economic state of the employment landscape they have come into. As such, the solution to this problem in perception is going to go deeper than simply waiting it out.

Whether a problem of perception that the market will straighten out or a real set of anxieties exacerbated by problems facing the modern working world, Gen Z’s hesitation within the workforce will greatly affect it if they cannot be offered a better sense of job security. What the solutions to that issue are will not be easy to find.

