Left Menu

Govt invests $35.4 million for Westland connectivity in SH mobile black spots

“The completion of a new fibre cable between Te Anau and Milford Sound will ensure New Zealand’s connectivity is more resilient and future-proofed, helping to better connect Kiwis to the world,” Ginny Andersen said. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 25-08-2023 12:29 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 12:29 IST
Govt invests $35.4 million for Westland connectivity in SH mobile black spots
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Millions of dollars in Government investment has seen connectivity delivered to one of the largest State Highway mobile black spots in the country, Minister for the Digital Economy and Communication Ginny Andersen says. 

“The completion of a new fibre cable between Te Anau and Milford Sound will ensure New Zealand’s connectivity is more resilient and future-proofed, helping to better connect Kiwis to the world,” Ginny Andersen said. 

“In the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, we know how crucial it is to have access to reliable mobile and internet services. The completion of this important telecommunications infrastructure project, with the support of the Government’s $35.4 million Westland connectivity package, is a huge win for regional New Zealand. 

“It’s a further contribution to ensuring our networks are more resilient and future-proofed. The project has seen approximately 118km of fibre laid through some of New Zealand’s toughest terrain between Te Anau and Milford Sound.

“The fibre link is a broadband and mobile service game changer for businesses and households along the fibre route, as well the thousands of visitors who travel between Te Anau and Milford Sound every week.

“We want to make sure that some of our biggest sectors operating in rural New Zealand, such as agriculture and tourism, can benefit from improved, high-speed connectivity.

“This new fibre cable will help attract more businesses and skilled workers, who need fast and reliable internet connection, to the area. It will provide exciting new opportunities for existing businesses in the area. It also makes the area a more viable option for remote workers who are interested in living there.

“The presence of fibre has meant that more than seven mobile towers will be built along the route. These greatly reduce the length of road without mobile coverage which, until recently, was one of the largest State Highway mobile black spots in the country.

“The upgraded capacity and resilience these new fibre links will provide, are a further example of the Government’s ongoing commitment to improve critical telecommunications infrastructure nationwide, as well as specifically boosting investment in rural and regional New Zealand.

“The new fibre link shows the Government is committed to ensuring that more rural homes, businesses and communities can access fast, reliable broadband connectivity regardless of where they live, study, and work.

“Over the last decade, successive governments have committed nearly $2.6 billion into improving connectivity in New Zealand. Alongside the funding that was committed in Budget 2022, the recent Government allocation of the 3.5 GHz radio spectrum for 5G services means that regional and rural New Zealand will continue to benefit from improved connectivity for years to come,” Ginny Andersen said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023