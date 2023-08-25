BRIEF-Schiphol's first six months marks turnaround - statement

Schiphol Nederland BV: * SCHIPHOL'S FIRST SIX MONTHS MARKED BEGINNING OF TURNAROUND FOR PASSENGERS, EMPLOYEES AND FUTURE PLANS - STATEMENT

* SCHIPHOL GROUP’S UNDERLYING NET RESULT FOR THE FIRST HALF YEAR IS 44 MILLION EUROS - STATEMENT * SCHIPHOL PASSENGER NUMBERS HIGHER COMPARED TO 2022, BUT AVIATION BUSINESS IS LOSS-MAKING DUE TO HIGHER LEVEL OF OPERATIONAL COSTS - STATEMENT Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)