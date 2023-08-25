Left Menu

Railways constitute 4-member high-level committee to probe bridge collapse in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 25-08-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 11:56 IST
Railways constitute 4-member high-level committee to probe bridge collapse in Mizoram
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Railways has constituted a four-member high-level committee to inquire into the cause of the collapse of a under construction railway bridge in Mizoram's Aizawl district in which 22 workers were killed, officials said on Friday.

The committee will submit its report within one month from the date of formation, according to the order issued by the Railways ministry on Thursday.

The four members of the committee are BP Awasthi of RDSO, Dr Dipti Ranjan Sahoo of IIT Delhi Sharad Kumar Agarwal of IRICEN and Sandeep Sharma, Chief Bridge Engineer, NF Railway, the order said.

Works-I branch of the Railway board will be the nodal branch for the functioning of the committee and submission of report for consideration by the railway board, implementation of the committee's recommendation and all related issues..., the order said.

The under-construction railway bridge near Aizawl on which 26 people from West Bengal's Malda district were working, collapsed on Wednesday. So far bodies of 22 persons have been recovered while three workers who were injured are in hospital.

One worker is still missing and search operations are on for him, officials said.

The Railways said the accident that took place on Wednesday was due to the collapse of a gantry, which was being launched on the under-construction bridge over the Kurung river.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the workers. He also announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023