Engineers India Limited appointed to oversee PLI scheme for advanced batteries

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has appointed Engineers India Limited as an independent engineer to monitor the progress of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Advance Chemistry Cell (ACC) battery storage. "The scheme aims to develop a capacity of 30GWh through three recipients: Ola Cell Technologies Pvt. Ltd., ACC Energy Storage Pvt Ltd., and Reliance New Energy Battery Storage Ltd. Additionally, the Ministry is in the process of awarding another 20GWh, with the ambitious goal of achieving a production capacity of 50GWh by 2030", according to a statement by the ministry.

Recipients of this initiative have already made strides in prototype testing, bringing them one step closer to commercial production. It is anticipated that commercial production will commence progressively in phases, with the first wave expected in FY 2024. In alignment with the scheme's objectives to enhance domestic value addition, all three beneficiaries are actively engaged in the development of Advanced Chemistry Cells (ACC) technology, which is currently in the advanced stages of development.

The collective investment from these beneficiary organizations has reached an impressive Rs 2,090 crore, according to a statement. Each recipient is strategically establishing its manufacturing facility in different parts of India, contributing to the country's economic growth and generating employment opportunities for local residents.

Ola Cell Technologies is setting up its manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, ACC Energy Storage in Dharwad, Karnataka, and Reliance New Energy Battery Storage in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Additionally, Reliance New Energy Limited has reported its acquisition of three overseas companies specializing in ACC manufacturing.

The scheme, launched in June 2021, reinforces the vision of "Make in India" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India). With a budgetary allocation of Rs 18,100 crore, it aims to establish Giga-scale ACC manufacturing facilities in India.

By fostering a robust ecosystem for electric mobility and battery storage, the PLI - PLI-ACC scheme is a contribution to India's self-reliance and sustainability goals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)