G20 Summit: Bus movement to be restricted, use metro in Lutyens' Delhi, advise Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 13:38 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 13:35 IST
G20 Summit: Bus movement to be restricted, use metro in Lutyens' Delhi, advise Delhi Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Traffic Police on Friday advised people to use the metro for commuting during the two days of G20 Summit since bus movement will be restricted in the Lutyens' Delhi – where the venues of the summit are located.

The restriction order will come into effect September 7 midnight and will stay on till September 10 midnight. Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic, SS Yadav said a virtual helpdesk will be launched on the Delhi Police website that will list out available transport facilities and nearby medical facilities.

''There will be no effect on ambulance movement or essential services. However, there will be restrictions on plying of city buses in the New Delhi area. But there will be no restrictions on Delhi Metro. People are advised to use the Metro for commuting to their destination,'' he said.

Aalap Patel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, New Delhi, said people living in Lutyens' Delhi or tourists with hotel bookings there will be allowed to commute through auto rickshaws and taxis.

''People coming from Delhi Airport to Lutyens' Delhi will only be allowed entry after proper verification of ID cards,'' he said.

Officials said that intestate buses will be allowed to enter Delhi but not allowed to terminate at the Inter-state Bus Terminals.

''For ambulance assist service, people can call 6828400604. The service will be launched from the night of September 7,'' Patel said.

According to officials, 10,000 police personnel will be on ground to ensure smooth traffic movement in the city during the summit which will be held over September 9 and 10 at the International Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

