Euro zone yields edge up before central bankers speak at Jackson Hole

Euro zone government bond yields edged higher on Friday, with investors waiting to hear from central bankers at the Jackson Hole Symposium, which might provide clues about the monetary policy path. Investors want to understand from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who will speak at 1405 GMT, whether the U.S. central bank is done with its tightening cycle and how long it plans to keep rates at elevated levels.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 14:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Euro zone government bond yields edged higher on Friday, with investors waiting to hear from central bankers at the Jackson Hole Symposium, which might provide clues about the monetary policy path.

Investors want to understand from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who will speak at 1405 GMT, whether the U.S. central bank is done with its tightening cycle and how long it plans to keep rates at elevated levels. Fed officials Susan Collins and Patrick Harker suggested on Thursday that the U.S. central bank doesn't need to raise rates again while keeping open the option for more action.

Analysts will also scrutinise remarks from the European Central Bank's president Christine Lagarde – due at 1900 GMT - after purchasing manager indexes were weaker than expected, driving market expectations for a rate hike in September below 50%. Recent comments from ECB officials have highlighted internal divisions over the next moves.

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said euro zone inflation remains sticky, and monetary policy needs to be more stubborn than price growth. ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno, seen as a dove, said the bank should be cautious in September with downside risks to the economy having materialised.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the euro area benchmark, rose one basis point (bp) to 2.53%. Some analysts are sceptical about whether the central bankers will provide clear policy signals.

They said Lagarde probably wouldn't show her cards as crucial inflation data will be released next week ahead of the September rate decision. But Commerzbank head of rates research Christoph Rieger argued the ECB could steal the stage at Jackson Hole, recalling that former ECB chief Mario Draghi used the conference nine years ago to open the door to quantitative easing measures while last year board member Isabel Schnabel prepared the ground for significant interest rate hikes.

"Lagarde could provide more dovish pointers than Powell", he said. Deutsche Bank economists don't expect Powell to send strong signals as the data dependence message from the Fed's most recent meeting was clear.

"Powell's speech is unlikely to be very useful for investors," said Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Wealth Management, in his morning audio comments. Money markets continued to price a 40% chance of a 25 bps rate hike in September while they see the ECB depo rate peaking at 3.92% by year-end.

Data confirmed that Europe's largest economy stagnated in the second quarter compared to the previous three months, while a resilient labour market, strong wage increases and declining inflation should boost private consumption. German business morale deteriorated further in August.

Germany's policy-sensitive 2-year government bond yield rose 1.5 bps to 2.98%.

