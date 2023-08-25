Actor Raajveer Sharma's next song 'Raat Hoon Main' shooting completed, will be released soon

ATK New Delhi [India], August 25: The shooting of the next music album 'Raat Hoon Main' of Filmgiants Pvt. Ltd.. Company has been completed. The song has been shot in Kashmir's Srinagar, Dal Lake and Sonamarg.

The song brings together the hit pair of actor Raajveer Sharma and actress Yukta Sharma once again. Raajveer Sharma told that after the success of his recently released song 'Apni Mohabbat', the makers once again produced the song 'Raat Hoon Main' with Raajveer Sharma, Yukta Sharma, Raees and Singer Sam. Singer Sam and famous singer Aishwarya Pandit have lent their voices in this song. Music composer Raees has given the music.

Filmgiants Company is continuously producing songs in many languages. In the last 1 month itself, the company has released two Punjabi music videos recently titled 80 Kille by yash khan Featuring soni dhawan and Kya baat by singer Ravi Madara Featuring Kulwinder Bawa & Soni dhawan both directed by Gurri Grewal. Recently Filmgiants Company has also recorded many songs of Haryana's famous singer Vikash Kumar. Whose shooting will be started soon with new actors.

The song is produced by Madhu Sharma and co-producer Shikhar Verma. The production head is Sourabh Tomar, Cameraman Swami and line production head Javed Khan from Kashmir and also headed by renowned director Gurri Grewal from Punjab. Print publicity and editing is being done by Its K Designs. The music release of Filmgiants Company's previous song 'Apni Mohabbat' was done on June 14 at Le Meridien, a five-star hotel in the capital Delhi. This song has been in limelight since the time of its recording as it is written by Sh. Saurabh Tiwari (Joint Secretary Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India).

Bollywood actors who attended the ceremony included people like Darshan Kumar, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Banerjee, famous choreographer Shabina Khan, actress Riya Sen, The Great Khali, owner of Eros Company Krishika Lulla, Alakh Jyoti Ashram Peethadhishwar Sant Shri Rajendra Sharma, dhamaka records owner paras mehta, aaj tak's anchor Neha Batham, Rhythm Dutta, Rajan Sharma. Along with them, well-known celebrities from India and abroad and many people from bureaucracy were also present. The event inaugurated by Union Minister of State sh. Ramdas Athawale and Union Minister of State S.P. singh Baghel. Apart from Many ministers and beaurocrat Sajjan Singh Yadav, Additional Secretary (Ministry of Finance, Government of India) and Beaurocrat Sh. O.P. Mishra (Secretary, Delhi Government) were also present as special guests of Raajveer sharma.

Significantly, actor Raajveer Sharma has been in the news for the last few months. His upcoming song 'Raat Hoon Main' is in full swing in the film corridors. The audience will get to see this song very soon. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

