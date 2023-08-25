Left Menu

Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomer bowls over audiences and critics

In a remarkable achievement, Ghoomer has solidified its place as one of the most appreciated movies of all time, boasting an exceptional audience score of 94 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. With an IMDB rating of 9.5, the film has experienced a significant surge in box office collections. Several shows have gone housefull with audiences giving it a standing ovation.

R Balki's Ghoomer is a tale of an inspiring cricketer played by Saiyami Kher who encounters hurdles on her path to glory. Abhishek Bachchan, who essays the role of a coach, trains her to accept her challenges and inspires her to follow her dreams. Ghoomer stands out as a cinematic marvel that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. There are moments in the film that evoked both tears and applause from the audience. The film has left a lasting impression, largely due to the remarkable and intense portrayals by Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan. Helmed by the acclaimed director R Balki, Ghoomer stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi. The film is successfully running in theatres now to packed audiences.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

