eThekwini Business Seminar to be held at Durban Exhibition Centre

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) in collaboration with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs (KZN EDTEA) will on Tuesday host the eThekwini Business Seminar at the Durban Exhibition Centre.

According to the dtic, this event is specifically designed to provide valuable information and insights on funding opportunities within the agencies of the dtic and KZN EDTEA.

With a primary focus on supporting emerging and disadvantaged businesses, the eThekwini Business Seminar aims to equip local entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in today's competitive business landscape.

Speakers at the seminar will include the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Nomalugelo Gina, the KZN EDTEA Member of Executive Committee (MEC), Siboniso Duma and eThekwini Executive Mayor, Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda.

Their collective expertise and commitment to driving economic growth will undoubtedly contribute to the success of this event.

Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina explains that the eThekwini Business Seminar seeks to attract a diverse audience including local businessmen, representatives from various state entities and agencies of both the dtic and KZN EDTEA.

“We seek to foster knowledge sharing, collaboration, and partnership opportunities, to educate emerging and disadvantaged businesses about the range of funding opportunities available within the dtic and the KZN EDTEA, to facilitate knowledge sharing and to create a platform for meaningful interactions between state entities and local businesses,” Gina said.

The Deputy Minister said the purpose of the seminar is to enable entrepreneurs to leverage funding support packages for their identified projects and to facilitate networking and relationship-building between local businesses and state entities to promote collaboration and foster economic growth.

She said the forum presents a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to not only gain valuable insights into funding instruments within the agencies of the dtic and KZN EDTEA but also to forge meaningful connections with state entities and fellow business leaders.

