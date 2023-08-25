Left Menu

Delhi-Jabalpur flight makes emergency landing at Jaipur as passenger falls sick

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-08-2023 15:18 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:18 IST
Delhi-Jabalpur flight makes emergency landing at Jaipur as passenger falls sick
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A Jabalpur-bound flight which took off from Delhi on Friday morning made an emergency landing at the Jaipur airport after a male passenger fell ill, officials said.

After the flight operated by Alliance Air took off from Delhi airport, a 52-year-old passenger fell sick mid air and his blood pressure started dipping, officials at the Jaipur airport said. In view of the man's health condition, the flight had to make an emergency landing here around 9.40 am, the officials said.

The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for check up after which the flight took off for its destination, they added.

