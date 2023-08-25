Left Menu

New elevated walkway for passengers opens at Bengaluru international airport

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-08-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:46 IST
New elevated walkway for passengers opens at Bengaluru international airport
Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) has inaugurated a new elevated walkway for the convenience of passengers and visitors. The 420 metres walkway connects Terminal 1 to P4 parking.

''The walkway's sleek and modern design and passenger-friendly amenities such as travelators (moving walkways), elevators and escalators ensure that passengers experience an easy and comfortable walk,'' BLR Airport said in a statement on Friday, adding that the design also prioritises accessibility, making it senior citizen and PRM (Persons with Reduced Mobility) friendly.

